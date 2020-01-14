In Sadhguru's CAA Embrace, Activists See Ecological Coverup

Twitter/Narendramodi Jagdeesh Vasudev's seemingly symbiotic relationship with the Modi government offers an insight into how the BJP has tirelessly relied on influential voices to whitewash the regime’s authoritarian right-wing agenda.

COIMBATORE, Tamil Nadu — For the people of Coimbatore city, Poondi village was once a quiet, scenic base camp enroute to the annual trek to the ancient Arulmigu Velliangiri Andavar Temple high up in the Western Ghats. On Shivratri, the Tamil Nadu forest department would issue special passes for a limited number of pilgrims to scale the hills and pray to Andavar, an incarnation of the Hindu god Siva.

Vellingiri Hill and Poondi lie in a fragile corner of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve (NBR). The region is the source of the Noyyal river, which feeds into the Cauvery, and a crucial linkage between the Boluvampatti and Attappady elephant corridors of the Western Ghats.

But the region, local say, has been shattered by the Isha Foundation set up by Jagdeesh Vasudev, a controversial “godman” who calls himself Sadhguru.

Now aged 62, Vasudev, who has millions of followers around the world, attracted the ire of many when he released a video justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. The act, passed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), makes religion a basis for acquiring Indian citizenship and deliberately excludes Muslims. Its passage has sparked protests around the country, as millions of demonstrators contend the new citizenship law violates the secular nature of India’s constitution.

In his video, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vasudev urged protestors to read the text of the CAA — even as he admitted that he hadn’t read it himself. Many questioned why a so-called godman had been tasked with justifying a blatantly discriminatory law that the government was struggling to defend.

The answers, residents and activists allege, can be found in places like Poondi — where Vasudev’s political connections have allowed him to get away with violating environmental laws. In February 2017, for instance, Modi visited Velliangiri to inaugurate a 112 foot statue of Adiyogi, a Siva incarnation, despite vociferous protests by environmentalists and tribal rights activists who said the statue had caused irreparable damage to the region’s delicate ecology.

“Jaggi’s spiritual empire has come up in an ecologically sensitive pocket by devouring streams and lakes and destroying the elephant corridor. In that process, they have encroached and damaged our forest livelihood system too,’’ said M. Siva, convener of Velliangiri Hills Tribals Protection Society.

Vasudev’s seemingly symbiotic relationship with the Modi government offers an insight into how the BJP has tirelessly relied on influential voices — from Bollywood to cricketers, to social media celebrities — to whitewash the regime’s authoritarian right-wing agenda.

Vasudev’s comments on the CAA, these activists argue, have little to do with his views on citizenship and much to do with his sprawling spiritual empire in the once-pristine hills above Coimbatore.

“Jaggi is controlling the whole region using his clout over the BJP government at the centre and AIADMK government in the state,’’ said Advocate K. Kalaiyarasan, a civil rights activist based in Coimbatore.

A spokesperson for the Isha foundation has denied these allegations.

“In the case of CAA, Sadhguru has taken a stance for the unity and well-being of the nation and it was not at the behest of any particular political party,” the spokesperson said. “There’s nothing remotely political about what Sadhguru has said Needless to add, Sadhguru’s stance will remain unchanged regardless of which political party is in power in India.”