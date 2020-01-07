ABVP Leader Admits On Live TV Its Members Were Asked To Carry Rods, Pepper Spray, Acid

ABVP’s Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar admitted on national television that the two men purportedly seen carrying rods on video during the attack on JNU on Sunday night were affiliated with her organisation.

During a debate on Times Now, Sonkar claimed everyone was asked to be armed for “self defence” when they stepped out of their hostels during the JNU attack.

“In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread, so much threatened calls were given that whenever you are stepping out, step out in groups, step out while you have rods... whatever you get handy, pepper spray, somebody has acid...” she said.

During the debate, Sonkar first identified the two men — seen in on video during the attack — as ABVP members, saying she was ‘not disowning’ them. But later backtracked, saying she had only meant to say Vikas Patel was an ABVP member.