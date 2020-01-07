JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Charged With Vandalism As Mob Still At Large

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh addresses the media at the JNU campus on January 6, 2020.

Two days after an armed and masked mob attacked students inside the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, reports say that an FIR has been filed against JNU students union leader Aishe Ghosh and others for “vandalism”.

NDTV reported that the FIR against Ghosh and 19 others claims that they vandalised the university’s server room on January 4, the night before the students were attacked by the masked mob.

While over 50 people with iron rods and wooden sticks had entered campus vandalising rooms and attacking students and teachers, leaving at least 30 injured, the police has failed to register a case or identify the attackers in the incident.

The Hindu reported that the FIR accused Ghosh, JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon and other students of breaking and entering the Communication and Information Services office located in admin block from the back door and damaging fibre optic cables, servers and biometric devices.

Ghosh, against whom the police has registered an FIR, was one of those badly injured. The Indian Express reported that she had received 16 stitches for her wounds and was discharged from AIIMS on Monday.

The FIR against one of those who were grievously injured in the attack comes even as there was a huge police presence outside JNU on Tuesday morning.