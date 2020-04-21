Porn Zoom Bombing Is Here And Indian Schools Are Not Prepared For It

NurPhoto via Getty Images India said last Thursday that videoconferencing software Zoom is not a safe platform, joining other countries that have expressed concern about the security of an application.

CHANDIGARH — A school in Chandigarh Capital Region (CCR) has asked its students’ parents to be present for all online classes after a porn movie began playing during a session, illustrating a major challenge faced by administrators and teachers as they try to conduct classes during the national lockdown.

The incident occurred on April 18 when a science teacher was about to begin a lecture on the reproductive system for her Class X students over video conferencing app Zoom. The teacher had recently learned how to use the app from her son.

After about 45 students had joined the session, the teacher locked the conference room and stepped out to do a final audio and video test on her son’s computer. While she was away, a pornographic movie began playing on the screen from a student’s screen. It took almost five minutes for the teacher to realize what was happening and rush back to end the session, said a person familiar with the matter who did not want to be named.

When questioned by school authorities, the student denied that she was responsible for the blunder, pointing out that her father was in the room with her when the incident happened.

A cybercrime investigator told HuffPost India that this was likely to be a case of Zoom-bombing, where uninvited attendees break into and disrupt a meeting without the permission of the host. India is not the only country to face this issue—earlier this month, Singapore banned teachers from using Zoom after hackers crashed sessions, sharing obscene images and making lewd comments.

As India goes through the second phase of its lockdown, many schools and colleges have turned to free apps such as Zoom—which have numerous security issues—to complete their syllabi in the absence of clear instructions from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other government departments.

With no clear end in sight for the pandemic, several experts have predicted that this will encourage e-learning in many Indian educational institutions, though millions still have no access to digital resources. However, most teachers who have been asked to conduct online classes haven’t received the requisite training and are unfamiliar with the tools being used.

The Chandigarh school hasn’t reported the incident to police or cybercrime authorities, said the person cited above, but instead sent a message to parents, asking their consent for their children to attend Zoom classes, along with an assurance that they will be present during all the sessions.

Safety fears

While the Zoom app has skyrocketed in popularity due to the lockdown in many countries, it is also facing criticism over safety and privacy concerns. In India, the home ministry has asked government officers not to use it for “official purposes”, stating that it is “not a safe platform”.

But across the world, thousands of untrained teachers have been using the free software to conduct classes every day in a bid to cut down the administrative costs of private schools, putting the privacy of children in jeopardy.

“Here, we are trying to run a formal and structured class in a public place. The difference is the same as it is for teaching children in schools inside a gated community and in open parks. In public areas, anyone can come and join the class and sit next to your child, click his photograph and can even use his name to introduce himself,” said Naunihal Singh, IGP, Cyber Crime, Punjab Police.

Singh added that teachers should enable the essential safety features of such online software to save children from cybercrime attacks that can adversely affect their physical and mental wellbeing.

In the Chandigarh case, the girl from whose screen the movie was shared has been traumatized due to repeated questioning by school authorities and classmates and is reluctant to rejoin the school after the lockdown ends, said the person cited above.

The incident has also put hundreds of parents—many of whom now also do office work from home—in a bind as they have now been asked to babysit their children during all online classes.

No clear guidelines from CBSE