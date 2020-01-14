Zoë Kravitz Explains Why Stepdad Jason Momoa Rocked A Tank Top At Golden Globes

According to stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa’s much-buzzed-about Golden Globes quick change was an act of chivalry. Though Momoa walked the red carpet at the Jan. 5 ceremony wearing a green velvet blazer, he doffed the coat at some point and spent much of the ceremony in a black tank top. The “Aquaman” actor’s chiseled biceps were captured for posterity when Brian Cox went up to the stage to collect an award for HBO’s “Succession,” prompting fans to respond with some oh-so-horny thoughts on Twitter.

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, Kravitz explained that her stepfather’s gesture wasn’t intended as a social media thirst trap. “He did the same thing at our wedding, where he had a tank top under the jacket,” said Kravitz, who tied the knot with fellow actor Karl Glusman last year. “But as you can see in the photo, my mother [Lisa Bonet] was cold, which is why he took his jacket off. I think that was pretty sweet, actually.”

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Jason Momoa (right, pictured with Lisa Bonet, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher) later reappeared in the tank top at a Golden Globes after-party.