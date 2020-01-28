DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal as they walk off the field during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand on July 9, 2019.

HAMILTON — No one sits on the seat that Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his own in the team bus, revealed India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the former skipper is missed by the side.

In a video shot inside the team bus while it was on its way to Hamilton for the third T20 International against New Zealand, Chahal is seen talking to several members of the squad including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Towards the end of the video, he pointed to an empty seat which, he said, was the former captain’s preferred spot before he went on a sabbatical last year.

“Yeh woh seat hai jahan ek legend baithate the. Mahi bhai. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithata. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai (This is the seat that used to be occupied by a legend. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot),” Chahal said in the video posted on ‘bcci.tv’.