Japanese Billionaire Has A Bonkers Proposition That Is Simply Out Of This World

DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is preparing to fly around the moon, and he wants YOU (maybe) to come with him.

That’s why Maezawa has launched an online appeal to find his special someone, complete with a website and an eventual “serious matchmaking documentary” called – wait for it – Full Moon Lovers.

As the first lunar journey made by humans since 1972, the excursion in 2023 is going to be kind of a big deal – not the kind of experience you would share with just anyone.

Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa, 44, is set to become the first civilian passenger Space X’s maiden tourist trip around the moon – and he wants you (subject to a lengthy application process) to come with him.

This could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Have a desire to be catapulted to the moon with your new billionaire life partner on Elon Musk’s spaceship?

Sick of the endless Tinder–Bumble–Hinge rotation, have a “bright personality”, are “always positive”, “want to enjoy life to the fullest”, “wish for world peace”?

[WANTED!!!] Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon? #MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv

The billionaire entrepreneur, who started out in a band and made his fortune running a fashion label, recently broke up with his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27, but isn’t wasting any time looking for his dream (space) woman.

In a section of his website entitled “Yusaku Maezawa’s real decision”, he sets out his reasons for launching the search, writing: “I’m sure I’ve been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way.

“But now I’m restarting my life. I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman.”

When you’re a billionaire, apparently, that also means finding a woman willing to be launched beyond the confines of the earth’s atmosphere.

After being told he’d been selected to ride on Space X’s maiden voyage, he explained, he “started to think that this was a good chance to seriously face up to the idea of ‘continuing to love one woman’”, which he’d ‘only really had a hazy image about’.”

He added: “I made my decision and finally decided to go on the program. I want to find a ‘life partner’.

“With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

Interested? Better get moving – applications close on January 17, before four further rounds of the selection process begin.

A personal statement won’t be quite enough here; candidates will be whittled down on paper by the end of January, could find themselves on matchmaking dates by mid-February, be whisked away on “special dates” in the middle of March, and just in few weeks be chosen as the one “life partner”.

You could call it efficient.

It’s not the first time Maezawa has incited some level of audience participation from his legions of followers – just weeks ago he pledged to share 100m yen (£725,000) amongst 100 randomly selected people who shared one of his tweets.

The fashion tycoon was named publicly as the first Space X passenger in September 2018.

The amount Maezawa has paid to go on the private space voyage has not been announced, but Musk has previously said it was “a lot of money”.