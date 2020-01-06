“For now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives,” Mongeau captioned a photo of her with Paul and their dog.

Paul, 22, has about 20 million subscribers on a channel where he posts his comedy videos, segments of him engaging in action sports and “crazy adventures,” plus clips with Mongeau. Mongeau, 21, who has about 5 million subscribers , describes herself as a “struggling demonetized influencer.” She makes music videos, personal vlogs that sometimes feature Paul, fashion videos and more.

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are “taking a break” less than six months after their pay-per-view, live-streamed wedding ceremony (which Mongeau later conceded wasn’t legally binding ).

“I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did,” she added.

Paul offered his own take with the same photo.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Paul began.

Mongeau confessed in a recent video that she is “just not happy.”

“I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’” she said in the clip, per Entertainment Tonight. “I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work. ... Everything just started to fall apart.”

Mongeau also said that having an open relationship with Paul took its toll on her emotionally, People reported.

The two appeared to tie the knot in a ceremony in July, but viewers who were charged $50 for the livestream received refunds for the poor viewing quality. The revelation that their commitment wasn’t official came later.