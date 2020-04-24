Ban Republic TV: Chhattisgarh Youth Congress Tells CM

“Republic TV and its chief editor Arnab Goswami are continuously trying to disturb peace in the country when we are dealing with a pandemic like Coronavirus. There were objectionable comments (on the channel) over a respected family which has made huge sacrifices for the nation. Please take this matter seriously and ban the Republic TV immediately in Chhattisgarh,” the head of Chhattisgarh Youth Congress Purnachandra alias Coco Padhi wrote in a letter to Baghel.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: The Congress party’s youth wing has asked Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to immediately ban Republic TV in the state, claiming that the channel and its head Arnab Goswami were disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Padi also claimed that more than 100 FIRs have been registered against Goswami for his derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Over 100 FIRs have been lodged against Goswami in Chhattisgarh out of which 28 have been filed by Youth Congress workers,” Padhi told HuffPost India.

The Maharashtra unit of Youth Congress had also launched a campaign to lodge FIRs against Goswami in every district of the state.

Chhattisgarh’s health minister T.S Singh Deo was among the first to file an FIR against Goswami for his controversial remarks.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court granted three weeks of protection to Goswami and said there will be no coercive action against him during this time.

The court has also stayed all FIRs against Goswami, except the one filed in Nagpur.

Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, has been in the eye of a storm this week over his controversial comments regarding the Congress president which he made during a programme on the Palghar lynching case.

The Mumbai Police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife when they were returning home. He has alleged that the attackers belong to the Youth Congress.