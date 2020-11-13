Young Indians In Labour-Intensive Sectors Worst Hit As Economic Pain Deepens

Hindustan Times via Getty Images The tourism sector in the country has been hit particularly hard and could see potential job losses of about 38 million.

Bhubaneswar, ODISHA — When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an unplanned total national lockdown on March 24 to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus, Pronab Sarkar, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), was concerned but far from panicked. “Whether it was the Mandal commission protests or the Bombay blasts, or the Kargil war, or even 9/11. All of these events [had] hit tourism in India very hard; but the pain lasted for only about 3-4 months, and after that the sector always revived itself and business was back,” Sarkar, a veteran in the tourism business with over four decades of experience, told HuffPost India. “I thought that even this time things will get better soon. The lockdown would control the spread of virus in the country and then business will be back,” he said. Eight months later, Sarkar says he was wrong. The coronavirus has infected more than 8.5 million Indians and killed about 128,000. While the lockdown did not contain the virus, it upended India’s economy — which is expected to contract by 10% this year. Sarkar’s industry has been hit particularly hard: Tourism which contributes about 10 percent to the national GDP, is one of the most labour intensive sectors in India. It provides employment to about 24 million people, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, but industry associations peg the number at more than 50 million. Earlier this year, KPMG, an auditing firm, warned of potential job losses of about 38 million in the tourism and travel sector in the country. Worse, the sector has received little government support despite the tens of millions of workers it employs. The tourism sector’s plight, experts say, is illustrative of a broader crisis of joblessness sweeping across the Indian economy and lays bare the Modi government’s inability to deal with a crisis of this scale. Labour intensive sectors such as garments, retail and food processing have been suffering from the dual blow of lockdown and pandemic since March. Santosh Mehrotra, a professor of economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and former head of development policymaking in the Planning Commission, said implementing the harsh lockdown sans any real planning spelt disaster for labour intensive sectors such as tourism. “The entire administration was in the dark about what they were going to do,” Mehrotra said. “You lock everybody down where they were...Under such a scenario, the government could not have done anything because it had stopped itself from doing anything.” Mehrotra said, and pointed out that it was not just tourism, but almost all sectors in the economy had been badly hit except for a few that are still thriving such as e-commerce.

Young Workers Sectors such as travel and tourism have long acted as a sponge for India’s economy by absorbing a large share of a young workforce fenced out of the high-skills services sector that has powered India’s growth for the past two decades. The reasons include low to medium level of education, lack of generational social mobility, and limited number of factory jobs, owing to the country not industrialising enough. “Just how young people from mofussil towns who have less education get into the real estate brokerage business because of low entry barriers, it is the same with travel and tourism,” Mehrotra said, explaining that this is why there is more informality in the sector. “Plus it is a good source of remittance going back into their households.” Travel agents and consultants, parking contractors, owners of roadside shacks and small eateries, tour operators, restaurant staff, airline staff, tour guides, hotel managers, receptionists, taxi drivers, sales managers, chefs, rental services: these are just some of the job roles that provide direct and self employment to tens of millions of young people and migrant workers. Most of these jobs were badly hit when the lockdown came into effect, with some of them vanishing overnight. Worst affected were people who were self-employed in the sector or owned small and medium sized businesses. “The industry was waiting for some kind of support from the government, but when it didn’t come, people began firing staff,” Sarkar said. He said that his association, IATO, approached the government several times to request assistance from the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Commerce and the Finance Ministry. Sarkar said they were assured of support each time, but the government has since failed to provide any. On one occasion, employees at tour and travel companies sent even postcards to the prime minister with a simple message: Save Tourism. Sarkar vividly recalls how Modi had flagged the importance of tourism to India’s economy in his independence day address in 2019. “It is very surprising that the government is not supporting us,” he said. Contrary to Sarkar’s expectations, the lockdown didn’t control the spread of the virus in the country, and today, at a time when India is clocking one of the highest surge in daily infections globally, politicians are taking part in election rallies where there is no social distancing. “I think the government is aware of the fact that the damage has already been done, and we will settle down on our own. This is what the government is expecting,” Sarkar said. “In our country people are always left on their own.”

Government Clueless Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both pointed to improvement in economic indicators such as IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), e-way bills, and growth in auto and FMCG sectors as signs of economic revival even as employment has declined for seven consecutive months. Economists say that these numbers suggest a slow recovery in the formal sector that employs a relatively small share of the total workforce, while a majority of workers are engaged in the informal sector, and India’s 63 million strong Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), both of which are under considerable pain. “I think pointing to a couple of indicators and calling it a recovery isn’t the right way to go about it,” Radhicka Kapoor, a senior fellow at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) in New Delhi, told HuffPost India. “The narrative in India is one where there is a disconnect in growth in GDP and growth in employment precisely for the fact that we have high GDP growth in sectors that are not employment intensive,” Kapoor said. “The challenges to future employment are a worry.” Economists are surprised that the government has taken the monetary path of extending loans and credit guarantees to businesses and individual entrepreneurs, rather than ramping up fiscal spending and providing cash support to heavily labour intensive sectors. For instance, in a much publicised move in May, the finance ministry announced an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), in which an additional amount of Rs 3 lakh crore of cheap credit would be available to eligible MSMEs. “This is utter nonsense. You are essentially giving loans to businesses and calling it relief. If I’m facing fixed costs and I have zero sales or revenue then how does a loan help?” Ananth Narayan, professor of Finance at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and an additional director nominated by the RBI on the board of Yes Bank, told HuffPost India. Sarkar from IATO said that businesses cannot take loans at a time when there is no business. “Nobody will take a loan to pay salaries.” Narayan said that the government’s attempt at managing narrative about the recovery is ill founded. “I think we have been fooling ourselves and saying that everything is getting okay [as the economy is gradually opening up]; it is not getting okay. The research that we have conducted suggests that there is substantial pain among MSMEs, and about 30 percent of them are facing an existential crisis,” Narayan said, stressing that a lot of MSMEs have closed down owing to no business for months. Instead of extending credit, Narayan said, the government can really help the MSMEs by providing full interest subvention —meaning the government will pay the interest on the loans — to all of them for at least six months. MSMEs have about 20 lac crore in outstanding loans, and this relief would cost the government about 1.2 lakh crore, if the rate of interest is at 12 percent. “It is just about 0.6 percent of GDP. It’s not the end of the world; it is easily doable.”

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A shut restaurant near Mhatre bridge in Pune on 26 March. Restaurant staff, airline staff, tour guides, hotel managers are some of the jobs that were badly hit when the lockdown came into effect.