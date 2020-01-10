A Playlist Of Yesudas's Iconic Hits

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Ram Nath Kovind, confers the Best Male Playback Singer award to K.J. Yesudas during the 65th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, in 2018.

Eminent playback singer and Carnatic vocalist KJ Yesudas, who has enthralled music aficionados with his voice for six decades, turned 80 on Friday.

Though best known for his illustrious career in Malayalam music, Yesudas has sung in a vast array of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, Arabic, English, Latin, and Russian.

“Not a day passes in Kerala without one getting to listen to him somewhere,” The Hindu’s Saraswathy Nagarajan wrote.

The singer was honoured with a Padma Vibhushan in 2017 and has been the recipient of eight national awards, 25 Kerala state awards, five Tamil Nadu state awards and four Andhra Pradesh state awards.

Popularly called ‘gana gandharvan’ (the celestial singer) by his fans, Yesudas has recorded over 80,000 songs in various genres, including about 25,000 film songs, Carnatic bhajans and devotional songs.

Here’s 10 of his most iconic songs:

‘Jaaneman Jaaneman Tere Do Nayan’, Chhoti Si Baat (1976)