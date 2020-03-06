Yes Bank Shares Tank, Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Depositors Their Money Is Safe

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images Yes Bank employees speak to customers gathered outside a branch in Mumbai on March 6, 2020.

The State Bank of India said it will come out with a restructuring plan while India’s Chief Economic Advisor and Finance Minister assured depositors their money was safe, a day after the Reserve Bank of India placed private lender Yes Bank under a moratorium till April 3. RBI on Thursday superseded Yes Bank’s board of directors and limited withdrawals to Rs 50,000 during the moratorium period.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, an ex-chief financial officer of State Bank of India (SBI).

When markets opened on Friday, Yes Bank shares fell as much as 39.95% to Rs 22.10 apiece, the most since its listing on July 12, 2005. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,450 points while the NSE Nifty 50 fell below below 10,900.

At 11.31 am, Yes Bank shares had extended its fall, down nearly 85% to Rs 6.05.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) put restrictions on the bank’s shares in various segments, including futures and options, PTI reported.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that there would be “swift” resolution for Yes Bank and 30 days was outer limit for it.

What is the moratorium?

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

In a statement, India’s central bank said the moratorium move was necessary to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the lender after its inability to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades.

“The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank,” the RBI said in a statement.

While withdrawal’s have been limited to Rs 50,000, RBI said in exceptional circumstances like medical emergencies, marriages, depositors can withdraw up to Rs five lakh or amount in their accounts, whichever is less.

Customers panic

The bank’s net banking facilities have not been operational since Thursday evening, PTI said.

The bank’s customers told NDTV they had received no advance warning on the situation information.

As people rushed to withdraw money, the bank’s ATMs ran out of cash, reports said. Mumbai Police control room sent SOS alerts to check on Yes Bank ATMs, India Today reported.

Fintech operators who rely on the bank to settle their transactions are also down, according to Hindustan Times.

Digital payments impacted

The moratorium impacted digital payments as PhonePe, which depends on the Yes Bank lender for its transactions, could not operate, PTI reported.

PhonePe is one of India’s largest digital payment platforms. Other fintech operators who rely on Yes Bank to settle their transactions are also down, the report said.