Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Sent In ED Custody Till March 11

BHUSHAN KOYANDE via Getty Images Rana Kapoor, the founder of Yes Bank is pictured after his arrest in Mumbai on Sunday

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges, was remanded in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court on Sunday.

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai around 3 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, officials earlier said.

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced and the RBI and Union government initiated action to control its affairs.

The ED produced Kapoor before a holiday court which remanded him in the probe agency’s custody till March 11.

The ED told the court that role of some companies run by Kapoor’s family members needs to be established and they need to confront all these people with the accused.

The defence lawyer, however, said Kapoor has been selectively targeted by the ED and he is cooperating with the probe agency.

“We are ready to cooperate and submit all the documents that the agency wants. I have fully cooperated with them,” Kapoor said in the court.

The central probe agency is primarily investigating Kapoor, his wife and three daughters over a Rs 600 crore fund received by a firm allegedly “controlled” by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), official sources said.