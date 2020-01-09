Yashwant Sinha, Sharad Pawar Launch 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' In Mumbai

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at India Gate flagging the Gandhi Shanti Yatra.

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, NCP chief Sharad Yadav and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar, among other leaders, flagged the Gandhi Shanti March at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday against the Narendra Modi government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.

NDTV reported that the march will be for 21 days across five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — and will end in Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Television visuals showed Pawar and Sinha joined by a large crowd at India Gate, one of them holding a photo of Mahatma Gandhi as they launched they march.

Organised by Sinha’s non-political outfit, Rashtra Manch, it will begin from Mumbai’s Apollo Bunder on Thursday and pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana before culminating at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30.

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan was also at the launch of he march.