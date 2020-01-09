Yashwant Sinha, Sharad Pawar Launch 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' In Mumbai

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, NCP chief Sharad Yadav and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar, among other leaders, flagged the Gandhi Shanti March at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday against the Narendra Modi government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.
NDTV reported that the march will be for 21 days across five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — and will end in Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30.
Television visuals showed Pawar and Sinha joined by a large crowd at India Gate, one of them holding a photo of Mahatma Gandhi as they launched they march.
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan was also at the launch of he march.
PTI reported that Sinha wanted the CAA to be repealed and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into “state-sponsored” violence in the country.
State convenor of Rashtra Manch Suresh Mehta was quoted by the news agency as saying, “We expect Congress leader Manish Tewari, TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, retired diplomat K C Singh, ex-BJP minister Sompal Shastri and ex-BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha to join the yatra. Local leaders of the Congress, the AAP and the Samajwadi Party will also participate.”
Over the past few weeks the voices against the CAA, NRC and NPR have only but grown. In light of the attacks on JNU students by masked goons, there have been several protests across the country.
Several actors and filmmakers such as Deepika Padukone, Richa Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap among others have criticised the violence in JNU and also opposed the CAA.
Correction: This article earlier said that the yatra was flagged off in Delhi. It has been now been corrected.