Wuhan To Test All 11 Million Residents For COVID-19

Wuhan, the Chinese city which reported the world’s first COVID-19 cases late last year, will test all 11 million residents for the new coronavirus over a 10-day period, Chinese and international media reported Tuesday.

The ambitious testing effort — which officials have referred to as “10 days of mass battle” against the virus — was spurred by the discovery of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city, where officials had previously celebrated a month without any new infections, NPR reported.

Wuhan officials said earlier this week that at least six people from the same residential compound, including an 89-year-old man, had tested positive for the disease.

Reuters said each district in the city had been instructed to create a detailed testing plan for its residents. But it remains unclear when testing will begin.