26/01/2020 7:13 PM IST | Updated 3 hours ago

Wuhan Coronavirus: 8 Photos Showing What It's Like Inside China's Quarantined City Right Now

Train stations have been closed, flights suspended and checkpoints put in place in Wuhan to try and stop the spread of the virus.

The outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus – an infection only recently passed to humans from animals – has seen China put millions of people in the country into quarantine as authorities attempt to stop the spread of the disease. 

In Wuhan, a city south of Beijing where the outbreak began, residents have effectively been put on lockdown, with train stations closed, flights suspended and checkpoints on main roads. 

Meanwhile, work is underway to build a new pre-fab 1,000-bed hospital in the city by Monday to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 

According to Reuters, public transport has also been suspended in 10 other cities across the country, while the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai is set to close from Saturday. 

There have been 830 confirmed cases of the virus, while 25 people have died. 

But what is life like under quarantine in Wuhan right now? Here are eight photos showing how the city is dealing with the outbreak. 

Stringer . / Reuters
Medical staff attend to a patient with pneumonia caused by coronavirus at Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caught on CCTV: a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China
Stringer . / Reuters
Bulldozers at the site of new hospital being built in Wuhan to treat coronavirus patients 
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shop for vegetables at a market in Wuhan
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A driver has his temperature checked as he travels into Wuhan, with traffic police still allowing people to drive into the city 
David Stanway / Reuters
Police officers wearing masks check a car for smuggled wild animals at an expressway toll station following the outbreak 
Stringer . / Reuters
A man stands in front of a screen showing that multiple departure flights have been cancelled after the city was locked down 
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Paramilitary policemen guard outside the closed Hankou Railway Station
