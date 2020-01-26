The outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus – an infection only recently passed to humans from animals – has seen China put millions of people in the country into quarantine as authorities attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

In Wuhan, a city south of Beijing where the outbreak began, residents have effectively been put on lockdown, with train stations closed, flights suspended and checkpoints on main roads.

Meanwhile, work is underway to build a new pre-fab 1,000-bed hospital in the city by Monday to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, public transport has also been suspended in 10 other cities across the country, while the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai is set to close from Saturday.

There have been 830 confirmed cases of the virus, while 25 people have died.

But what is life like under quarantine in Wuhan right now? Here are eight photos showing how the city is dealing with the outbreak.