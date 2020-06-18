Why The World Is More Worried Than Ever About A 2nd Wave

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Workers disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing on June 16, 2020, following a coronavirus outbreak.

BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images People drink outdoors at bars and restaurants in the Hells Kitchen neighborhood of New York on June 7, 2020.

Other leading health officials around the world have similarly warned that coronavirus infections could spike quickly as lockdown restrictions are lifted and people become less vigilant. “More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters last week. Indeed, as the number of coronavirus cases approaches 8 million, it’s clear that the pandemic is “far from over,” the WHO leader said. “Oh my goodness. Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of really understanding,” Fauci told a conference last week. In a span of just four months, the virus “has devastated the whole world,” he said. “And it isn’t over yet.” Officials are particularly worried that lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly, before a robust testing and contact tracing system is in place, could be a recipe for disaster. Hans Kluge, the WHO’s director for Europe, told The Guardian this week that the U.K. remained in a “very active phase of the pandemic,” and that restrictions should not be eased further until the country’s contact tracing system improves. “Contact tracing is key especially as the U.K. starts to relax the social and physical distancing measures,” Kluge said. “There has to be a robust track-and-trace system in place of operation.” The recent outbreaks should act as a warning to world leaders and the general public that, without a vaccine, life may never truly go back to normal, and the way forward will require everyone to follow a new path between total lockdown and complete freedom. Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies at Spain’s Ministry of Health, warned this week that coronavirus infections could spike rapidly if citizens let their guard down. “If we relax more than we should, there could be a relatively rapid resurgence, which could be aggravated by the arrival of tourists,” Simón warned, according to HuffPost Spain. “This could happen, we don’t know if it will happen or not. We cannot rule out that at any given moment there is excessive relaxation. It is a bit in everyone’s hands that this does not happen during the summer, but we cannot rule it out.” With reporting from HuffPost U.K., HuffPost France and HuffPost Spain.