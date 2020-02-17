Grant Women Officers Permanent Commission In The Army Within 3 Months, SC Raps Centre

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Indian women army cadets march during their graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 9, 2019.

“Society holds a strong belief in gender roles that men are physically stronger and women are weak and submissive.” The court said the notion “women are the weaker sex” is flawed, Bar&Bench reported.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the Centre’s argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them permanent commission and command postings, saying it is disturbing and against the concept of equality.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

Women army officers in SC lawns sharing their joy over the SC verdict which directed Centre to grant Permanent Commission to women officers in Army regardless of years of service, and held that absolute exclusion of women from command appointments was illegal. pic.twitter.com/Unu7H15nF3

The bench also said that the exclusion of women from command posting goes against the principles against discrimination and equal opportunity in public service, ie, Articles 14 and 16 of the Consitution.

The top court said even after 70 years of post-colonial era, there is a need for change in mindset with regard to giving equal opportunity to women officers in the Indian Army.

The top court said despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre had showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.