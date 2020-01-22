Woman Who Accused ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Of Sexual Harassment Reinstated In Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has reportedly reinstated a woman employee, who had accused for chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment and targeting her and her family.

The Indian Express reported that the woman had rejoined her job, but had gone on leave. Sources told the newspaper that her arrears had been paid as well.

The woman, who was a junior court assistant, had accused Gogoi of sexually harassing her, using his influence as the senior-most judge in the country to terminate her employment at the Supreme Court, and have her imprisoned under false pretexts when she refused his advances.

Huffpost India had earlier reported that her husband and one brother-in-law had been suspended from their positions as head constables in the Delhi police, while another brother-in-law has been terminated from his position as a junior court attendant — a job that Gogoi allegedly granted using his discretionary powers.

An in-house panel of Justices SA Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee of the Supreme Court had dismissed the allegations by the woman saying, “The In-House Committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the Complaint dated 19.04.2019 of a former employee of the Supreme Court of India.”

Ranjan Gogoi had also denied the allegations saying “This is unbelievable. I don’t think I should stoop low even to deny these allegation... There has to be bigger force behind this, they want to deactivate the office of CJI.”