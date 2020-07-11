Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Bus On COVID19 Suspicion, DCW Seeks Report From Cops

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal with other members of DCW addresses a press conference in this file photo.

New Delhi—The Delhi Commission For Women has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh police over the death of a woman after she was allegedly thrown out from a moving bus last month by its conductor who suspected her of being infected with coronavirus.

In a notice issued earlier this week, the women’s panel sought by July 15 a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the suspects arrested.

“It has been reportedly alleged by the girl’s family who was travelling with her that the conductor of the bus threw her out of the bus near the Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot due to the same. This is a very serious matter and merits your urgent attention,” the DCW said.

The panel has sought an action taken report in the matter. The woman was a resident of Delhi.