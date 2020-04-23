The Psychology Behind Why We Lose Track Of Time In Quarantine

A common refrain during the COVID-19 pandemic : Life is a blur. The days all seem to blend together — is it Tuesday or Friday? And the line between work and leisure time is obscured when your living room doubles as your home office .

I wish days of the week underwear were still a thing so I knew what the hell day of the week it is.

We talked to psychologists to figure out why this is happening and what we can do to feel more grounded during a chaotic time.

“This is a very common phenomenon,“ said Zainab Delawalla , a clinical psychologist in Atlanta. “All my clients have reported it to some degree.”

Know that if you’re constantly confused about what day it is, you’re not the only one.

“Anytime we have a big change in routine, this happens,” psychologist Sherry Benton — professor emeritus at the University of Florida and the founder of online therapy platform TAO Connect — told HuffPost. “We are accustomed to a certain amount of structure to our days. Moving to working from home disrupts the structure.”

Your normal routine has gone out the window.

Before the lockdown, your week likely consisted of a handful of recurring activities, obligations and other plans. On Monday night you got together with your book club, on Wednesday you had standing lunch plans with a co-worker, on Thursday morning you went to spin class, Friday was date night, and on Saturday you got your nails done. Without these markers, the week has turned into an amorphous blob.

“You naturally did something different on work-out days, for example, like pack a gym bag, or wake up earlier, which made those days distinctive,” Delawalla said. “You knew it was Thursday, not only by looking at your calendar but because on Thursdays, you set your alarm for 7 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m, or you picked up bagels for the team on your way in to work.”

“Without these distinctions, all the days ‘feel’ the same, and it’s hard to keep track,” she added.

There’s no separation between work hours and downtime.

Working from home means that you no longer need to commute to and from the office — a built-in ritual that helped delineate between on- and off-hours. Plus, physically being at the office signaled that you were in work mode, while being home meant it was time to relax.

“If you worked Monday through Friday at a certain location, then the weekends marked a change,“ said psychologist Rebecca Leslie of Living Fully Psychological Services in Atlanta. “If you are now working from home and have nothing different that happens on the weekend, there is nothing to signify a change in days.”

You may be working more than before.

Some of Leslie’s patients are putting in longer hours because they’re scared that doing anything less might mean losing their job. If you had a consistent work schedule prior to the outbreak, working well into the evening can throw off your sense of time.

“They do not have a standard end time to their workday like they used to,” she said. “This can make the timing of days feel confusing.”

You’re spending more time looking at screens.

Whether it’s logging extra time on your work laptop, scrolling on your smartphone, binge-watching TV or playing video games all night, the increased exposure to these blue-light emitting devices can disrupt the body’s internal biological clock, known as the circadian clock.

Plus, many of the apps and games people turn to as an escape from stress are designed to pull you in and hold your attention for long stretches of time.

“And with much of our time spent indoors, we are limiting our exposure to natural light, which is an important external factor in resetting our circadian rhythms,” Delawalla said.

Your sleep schedule is out of wack.

These days, you may find yourself staying up later at night because you don’t have to get up as early in the morning or because anxiety-induced insomnia is making it hard to fall asleep.

“What’s more, we may be staying in bed a bit longer after waking up, since there may no longer be an external push to get up and get going,” Delawalla said.

When your sleep schedule is all over the place, it also throws off your circadian rhythm, which contributes to you feeling out of sync.

“Not waking up at approximately the same time each day may also lead to distortions in how we experience time, since it leads to some days being a lot ‘shorter’ or ‘longer’ than others,” Delawalla said.

Here’s What To Do About It