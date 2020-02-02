Why Many Indian Women Do Not Orgasm During Sex With Men

For some time, Manisha thought that the lack of her husband’s stamina was to blame for her sexual dissatisfaction. The 32-year-old came to this conclusion after she believed all other avenues had been exhausted—they’d had couples therapy and her husband had even been on medication to make him last longer during sex. When she still did not orgasm, she was convinced that the issue was one of sizing.

Her therapist then took a different approach. She asked Manisha to go home and figure out how her body responded to her own touch. She was asked to experience clitoral sensations by herself and to understand her needs and pleasure points based on this. Back at the therapist’s office after a few weeks, Manisha said she had finally climaxed.

What Manisha experienced was no magic, although its impact was life-changing. She had discovered what made her tick sexually, and equipped with a better understanding of her body she could guide her husband during sexual encounters.

“It is true that many women in India do not experience orgasms. The most common reason is their lack of understanding or acknowledging their physical needs,” says clinical psychologist Anindita Chowdhury.

We spoke to a bunch of therapists to find out how women can take ownership of their orgasms during sex.

Penetrative sex is overrated

Kolkata-based psychotherapist Mansi Poddar says it’s important to understand that women need more than penetrative sex to orgasm. “It is perfectly normal if you don’t orgasm each time you have penetrative sex. Women are just not wired that way,” she says.

Sex educator Pallavi Barnwal says she frequently meets women who don’t climax due to lack of foreplay and clitoral stimulation. “One of my clients came to me and said that sex was yet another mundanity in her married life. This dissatisfaction turned into frustration—she said she felt numb during intercourse.”

Upon further digging, Barnwal discovered that the husband in question approached sex as if it were a mechanical activity. “She wanted her husband to make lovemaking special and worthwhile, but clearly he was only interested in penetration. I advised her to tell him that he was not doing enough to turn her on,” Barnwal says.

Ruchika, a 35-year-old single mom, says penetrative sex is overrated. “Foreplay in bed is an arousal for me. I have noticed that I orgasm when there’s a lot of or oral sex involved. Like every woman, every vagina is different. There are different ways to pleasure every woman. But just penetration hardly ever works.”

According to Barnwal, women take nearly 20-30 minutes to climax, while men could be good to go in just five minutes. “Just think of how huge this gap is! I suggest keeping it exciting and pleasurable with sensual foreplay and massages,” she says.

Masturbation is underrated

In a society that views women who seek sexual pleasure as immoral, masturbation is still a taboo. However, therapists are increasingly advising women to spend quality time with themselves. If you don’t know your body, or don’t know how it reacts to touch, how will you let your partner know? Barnwal says she wants every woman to go on a date with her body. “Touch yourself with love and kindness. It doesn’t have to be the genitals. Touch every part of yourself to know what comforts you, what turns you on,” she says.