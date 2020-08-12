Why Kamala Harris Is A Historic Vice Presidential Pick For The US

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has tapped Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be his running mate. In a tweet announcing his choice, the former vice president described Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

There are many reasons why Harris, a former attorney general of California and ex-district attorney of San Francisco, is a historic pick for the ticket. Here are some: She is the first African American and first Asian American to be nominated for vice president by a major political party. Harris’ mother was an Indian immigrant and her father was a Jamaican immigrant. Harris has described herself as “a proud American” whose African American and Indian heritage “are of equal weight in terms of who I am.”

Future vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris with her younger sister, Maya, and mother, Shyamala, outside their apartment on Milvia Street in Berkeley, 1970. pic.twitter.com/8JKCq53HWL — John McMurtrie (@McMurtrieSF) August 11, 2020

Harris will be only the fourth woman on major party’s national ticket. The previous three ― Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016; Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee; and Geraldine Ferraro, the 1984 Democratic vice presidential nominee ― all lost their bids for president or vice president. The Biden-Harris ticket will be the first Democratic ticket since the 1980s to not have an Ivy League alumnus on it Biden earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Delaware and got his law degree from Syracuse University. Harris is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C. She earned her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.

Kamala Harris's selection means that the Democratic ticket will not have someone with an Ivy League degree for the first time since 1984 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 11, 2020

Harris is the first graduate of Howard University to be on a major party ticket. Harris graduated from the historically Black university in 1986. The school’s president, Wayne A. I. Frederick, lauded Harris joining the ticket, calling it an “extraordinary moment in the history of America” and Howard University ― one that “represents a milestone opportunity for our democracy to acknowledge the leadership Black women have always exhibited.”

From the Hilltop to Capitol Hill, congratulations to our alumna, Senator @KamalaHarris, The democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/qe4T1j2kbk — Howard University (@HowardU) August 11, 2020