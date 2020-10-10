Why Joe Biden Keeps Dodging Whether He Supports Court Packing

The only thing clear about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s position on whether he supports the push by some in his party to add justices to the Supreme Court is that it will apparently remain unclear until the Nov. 3 election.

Since the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the likelihood Republicans will replace her with staunch conservative Amy Coney Barrett, Biden has steadfastly refused to take a position on whether the agenda for a Democratic-controlled White House and Congress should include expanding the nine-person high court to offset what would be its pronounced rightward tilt. He’s argued it’s a distraction from more pressing issues, especially President Donald Trump’s ineffectual response to the coronavirus pandemic and his support of a GOP-fueled lawsuit that could strip many Americans of their health care insurance and protections.

“It’s a legitimate question,” Biden acknowledged in an interview with a Green Bay, Wisconsin, TV station shortly after Ginsburg’s death. “But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question: because it will shift all the focus. That’s what [Trump] wants. He never wants to talk about the issue at hand. He always tries to change the subject.”

He’s been repeating that answer, most recently on Thursday. “You’ll know my position on court-packing the day after the election,” he told reporters in Arizona.

Biden’s evasiveness should and will draw continued scrutiny from the press and Republicans. But the electorate is unlikely to put much pressure on him to take a hard stance on expanding a court whose operations and impact are mainly understood by committed partisan voters.

The Biden campaign is instead hoping to keep the focus on both the hypocrisy of moving on a nomination shortly before the election and the threat Barrett’s confirmation by the Senate to replace Ginsburg poses to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments shortly after the election on the GOP lawsuit that Trump backs to throw out the health care law.

“We are not engaging in hypotheticals that Trump and Senate Republicans are pushing to distract from the fact they are trying to ram a nomination through while an election is underway,” a Biden aide told HuffPost on Friday. “We’ll keep focusing on the immediate crises facing working families across the country.”

Republicans said Biden’s refusal to dismiss the court-expansion idea outright shows he’s secretly the radical liberal they’ve tried to portray him as all along ― with little success. After his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, similarly dodged the question during her Wednesday debate with Vice President Mike Pence, he insisted, “The straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court if they somehow win this election.”

Liberal groups have argued that the GOP has stolen, in essence, multiple seats on the court, either by backing nominees who lied during their confirmation processes or by blocking President Barack Obama’s from filling a vacancy that occurred early in 2016. At the time, Republicans who controlled the Senate argued that whoever won that year’s presidential election should pick the next justice ― a position they’ve now abandoned in moving forward to confirm Barrett as this year’s vote looms.

The progressive groups assert that especially given this context, a failure to expand the court by adding liberal-leaning justices would amount to letting Republicans seize control of one branch of government for decades even as conservative positions and policies decline in popularity.

The expansion proposal did not attract significant support during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. While a host of candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, said they were open to the idea, only one ― billionaire party donor Tom Steyer ― actually committed to it.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders explicitly rejected it. Instead, he, along with Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said they preferred efforts aimed at making the court less political.

Biden took a hardline stance against the idea during the primary, saying it would threaten the legitimacy of the judiciary, which polls have shown has long been regarded by the public as the most trustworthy part of the federal government. He stressed that Democrats should focus on winning control of the Senate to make their own judicial appointments.

“I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day,” he told Iowa Starting Line in July 2019.

“We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all,” he said in an October Democratic primary debate. “I would not pack the court.”

The question now is whether Ginsburg’s death Trump’s push to replace her with Barrett has changed the political calculation for Biden and the broader Democratic coalition. Those backing an expansion of the court argue that Republicans filling Ginsburg’s seat after blocking Obama in 2016 justifies a more aggressive response to seize control of a court they argue is already hopelessly politicized.