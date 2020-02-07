This Is Why The Coronavirus Death Toll Figures Aren't Totally Accurate

At the time of writing, the number of people infected with coronavirus worldwide is 28,365. Or is it 75,000? Or is the Chinese government covering up the fact the death toll alone is 25,000?! As with any major news story these days, this one comes with a huge amount of misinformation and conspiratorial thinking attached, as social media (and, er, the news media) fans the flames of rumour and suspicion.

If China lies about a pandemic. Think of what they do on trade. “Coronavirus Live Updates: Soaring Death Toll Heightens Concerns About Care” https://t.co/fuDHOkgSFq — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 6, 2020

The thing is, when it comes to the Chinese government and how it handles major health crises, some of that suspicion might be justified. During the SARS outbreak in 2003 it took months for Chinese officials to acknowledge the outbreak – the communist government’s rigid structure has long favoured officials that toe the party line and suppress negative information rather than speak out. The resulting global spread of that disease was due in part to a secretive government’s desperate fear of being shown up on the international stage. Ultimately, China’s response backfired and it was forced to apologise. This time round, officials are keen to stress that lessons learned are being applied to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, China is being far more open about its response. On Thursday, the Chinese ambassador to the UK warned against “rumours and panic” and called on the British government to support its handling of the crisis. But counterintuitively, this openness may have actually had the same effect as trying to suppress information.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Delegates wear face mask as they attend an event at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India.