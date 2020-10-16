WhereIsNajeeb? Mother Fatima Nafis Asks, Thousands On Twitter Join In

It has been four years since Najeeb Ahmed, a first year MSc student of Biotechnology, went missing from the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Mahi-Mandvi hostel after an alleged scuffle with ABVP students. He hasn’t been found, and the police have no answers on what exactly happened to him.

Najeeb went missing on October 15, 2016.

At the time, his mother Fatima Nafis had said that he had called her and said, “Mere saath koi haadsa ho gaya hai, aap aa jaiye (There has been an incident, please come)”.

Najeeb’s disappearance had sparked massive protests as they had called him an “accused” and they themselves were accused of having sided with the ABVP.

The CBI, which has been probing his disappearance, filed a closure report in 2018, and in 2019 claimed that he “must be in hiding”.

Geeta Thatra, a JNU student who is assisting Fatima Nafis’s lawyer, told The Print earlier this year, “Firstly, we are going to tell the court that it is not a case of voluntary disappearance, as is being claimed by the CBI, and second, they cannot delink it with the violence perpetrated by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) students and the attack on Najeeb that happened the night before he went missing.”

As four years passed, Nafis tweeted on Thursday night tagging the Delhi police, asking “Where is my son”, prompting a storm of tweets from people asking the same, “Where is Najeeb”?