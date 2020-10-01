When Will Schools Reopen In West Bengal? Mamata Banerjee Says Decision After Kali Puja

When will schools reopen in West Bengal? This is a question on everyone’s mind with Durga Puja festivities that will take place this month, and the Mamata Banerjee government allowing more things to function as part of unlock 5.

According to reports, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that a decision on reopening of schools will only be taken after Kali Puja on November 14.

“Any decision on reopening of schools will be taken after Kali puja,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying on Wednesday.

She made the remarks in an administrative review meeting in North Bengal.

Read more — West Bengal: No Lockdown Dates In October, SoP Released For Durga Puja Pandals

“As the festival season is approaching and assembly in public spaces is feared, no one knows whether the situation will turn for the worse. Therefore, the government is not saying anything on when the schools will reopen,” The Telegraph quoted a education department official as saying.

Schools have been shut in the state since March 16 because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Two weeks ago, education minister Partha Chatterjee had said that the Bengal government was in no position to decide on the reopening of educational institutions because Covid-19 was still a threat.

“The schools and colleges will reopen only when the situation becomes normal. As of now, the institutions are closed till September 30. How can you even ask when schools will reopen? Covid cases are still increasing rapidly…. I have no idea how you can open schools now,” Chatterjee had said.

Meanwhile, last week it was announced that the new academic session of both undergraduate and post graduate levels in colleges and universities will begin from December 1.

This was decided after a meeting with the vice-chancellors of state universities and Chatterjee. The decision to begin the session in December was in light of several festivals in November — Lakshmi puja, Kali puja, Diwali, Chhat puja, Jagaddhatri puja.

(With PTI inputs)