What The World's Happiest Country Can Teach Us About Surviving The Coronavirus Crisis

The timing of the annual World Happiness Report may seem unfortunate ― it launched today, as the world grapples with how to react to the coronavirus pandemic without social and economic meltdown. But the report authors point to vital lessons that countries with high levels of well-being can teach us about how to survive the coronavirus crisis.

For the third year in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world. Other Nordic countries dominate, with Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden all making the top 10.

The secret to their success? “They are all very high trust societies,” John Helliwell, professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia, and one of the report’s authors, told HuffPost. “Any individual who feels that sense of belonging and high trust, which is more common in the Nordic countries than elsewhere, is much more sheltered against adversity of many types,” he said.

The World Happiness Report, now in its eighth iteration, ranks the happiness of 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be and is based on data from Gallup World Poll studies.

“The World Happiness Report has proven to be an indispensable tool for policymakers looking to better understand what makes people happy and thereby to promote the wellbeing of their citizenry,” said economist and report co-author Jeffrey Sachs in a statement about the report. “Time and again we see the reasons for well-being include good social support networks, social trust, honest governments, safe environments, and healthy lives.”

Jonathan Perugia/In Pictures via Getty Images Mutual Aid and other community support groups have grown significantly in London over the last few days as people volunteer to help their neighbors who are vulnerable or self isolating with things like shopping, getting prescriptions and providing meals.

This year, the focus is on “happiness in our environment,” including the social environment ― meaning our communities and our bonds with friends and families. This is especially relevant for us now, faced with COVID-19, said Helliwell. “This pandemic is a crisis of a sort that’s been witnessed in smaller forms recently enough that we know quite a lot about what makes for more resilient responses.”

He pointed to studies done in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan and other natural disasters, which show that communities that are strong to start with have a better and more coordinated response and emerge from the crisis more resilient.

There may be lessons for countries like the United States here, which placed 18th (one place up from last year, but still a long way from 2011 when it placed 11th). Despite its high GDP, happiness in America is very unequal, the report finds, connecting this with a wide gap between rich and poor, and a lack of welfare services and social support for low-income people.

The Nordic countries, on the other hand, are famed for their strong societies. “There’s more social trust and capital, more charity, more volunteering and more donations, more pro-social behavior in these kinds of societies that do well,” said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, professor of economics at the University of Oxford and another report author. Societies which are riven with division, polarization and mistrust, on the other hand, fare badly in the face of huge disruptions. While the U.S. has seen heartwarming examples of community action and solidarity lately, there are also high levels of mistrust, food hoarding﻿ and fear. And this impacts how we deal with the coronavirus.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images After spates of panic-buying cleared supermarket shelves of items like toilet paper and cleaning products, stores across the U.K. have introduced limits on purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have also created special time slots for the elderly and other shoppers vulnerable to the new coronavirus.