Since the start of the pandemic, health experts have explored the potentially major role of asymptomatic carriers in COVID-19 outbreaks. It’s been one of the great mysteries about the coronavirus, as it’s something that hasn’t been tracked thoroughly with other respiratory illnesses.

Evidence suggests nearly half of all COVID-19 cases may be without symptoms. Plus, those who never get symptoms, especially kids, may have the potential to spread it just as readily as infected people with symptoms. This highlights the need to track, test and isolate everyone who’s been exposed to the disease early and often.

Despite all of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered its testing guidelines earlier this week, stating that people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms don’t need to get tested ― even if they were possibly exposed to someone with the illness. The CDC director later clarified that those individuals “may be considered” for testing.

Health experts say it’ll be a huge challenge to get a handle on COVID-19 if we don’t even know who has it. Even people without symptoms can (and will) greatly influence the future of the pandemic.

Though many of our questions regarding asymptomatic transmission remain unanswered, scientists have collected a number of new insights in the last couple of months that have helped paint a clearer picture of what’s going on with infected people who never develop any symptoms.

Here are a few things we now know about asymptomatic carriers:

Asymptomatic cases are probably everywhere — but we don’t have exact figures yet

A study came out in June showing that about 40% of infected people who were tested for COVID-19 in a small Italian town had zero symptoms. In Boston, clinicians tested a group of people who were homeless and living in an inn and found that all 146 individuals who tested positive didn’t have symptoms.

Furthermore, contract-tracing efforts in Washington, D.C., recently revealed that about half of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 had not come in contact with someone diagnosed, suggesting there’s a good chance most people are getting sick from others without symptoms.

The CDC guidance currently states that asymptomatic individuals here in the United States may account for up to 40% of cases.

But while it’s clear there are many asymptomatic cases out there, doctors aren’t sure just how prevalent they are.

“We don’t really know yet how many people end up being asymptomatic from this disease,” said Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist.

Scientists can estimate the number via studies, but these statistics hardly capture the reality of a whole population.

Silent carriers include people of all ages

Data from the start of the pandemic suggested asymptomatic cases skewed younger and mostly involved people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Kids also seem to play a much bigger role in the silent spread of COVID-19 than originally thought. The main reason for this, according to researchers, is because kids typically don’t experience severe symptoms of COVID-19; they tend to have no symptoms or such mild symptoms that they go unnoticed or ignored. This makes them prime candidates to carry and spread the infection unknowingly.

More recent data has found that many older people are asymptomatic, too. One study published in JAMA in mid-August found that 88% of older adults who tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut nursing homes were asymptomatic. In a nursing home in Chicago, 37% of the senior residents who tested positive for COVID-19 never developed symptoms.

They carry a lot of the virus in their bodies, but it’s unclear whether it’s infectious

A recent study from South Korea found that asymptomatic and symptomatic people carry a similar viral load in their bodies, which is the amount of virus located in people’s throats and noses.

This indicates that asymptomatic people could potentially (keyword: potentially) spread the coronavirus just as readily as those with symptoms.

But scientists aren’t entirely convinced that’s the case. Alternatively, that viral material detected in asymptomatic carriers may not be infectious — it could be dead viral pieces that haven’t yet been cleared out of the body, according to Juthani.