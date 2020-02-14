What Valentine’s Day Is Like After Marriage, As Told In 26 Tweets

As a married person on Valentine’s Day, you can forget about the roses, decadent dinners, and strawberries and Champagne. Because the truth is: Feb. 14 is never all it’s cracked up to be.
Whether you’re the kind of spouse who secretly cares about Valentine’s Day (even though you totally pretend you don’t) or truly couldn’t care less, these tweets will hit close to home.
-
I don’t think my wife realizes that the FREE SEX coupons I gave her last Valentine’s Day are about to expire.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) February 12, 2018
-
“What did you get her for Valentine’s Day?”— eric (@ericsshadow) February 14, 2018
UNMARRIED GUY: a card, flowers, perfume and i’m cooking dinner
MARRIED GUY: we got a new garbage disposal last month
-
HUSBAND: I got the dog heart shaped cookies for Valentine’s Day.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 14, 2019
ME: *through a mouthful of cookies* The dog?
-
[Valentine’s Day]— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 15, 2019
Husband: *gives me chocolates*
Me: Thank you! I love you!
[Day after]
H: Can I have one?
Me: *hissing*
-
Me: Valentine's Day is a made-up holiday— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 14, 2017
Wife: All holidays are made-up
Me:
Wife: They didn't magically appear on calendars on their own
-
Wife and I agreed no Valentine's gifts for each other so of course I'll be shopping for her every day until then because this is obviously a trap.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 28, 2020
-
I guess my wife is mad because she opened her Valentine's Day gifts out of order and the vacuum bags ruined the surprise of the vacuum.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 14, 2017
-
My husband just "ran out for a quick errand" and I could tell by the panic in his eyes he just realized Valentine's Day is tomorrow.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 13, 2017
-
The wife just said we weren’t celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.— Lezz Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) February 6, 2020
Umm...
Gift or no gift, I’m fucked no matter what I do now.
-
My wife will love whatever I buy her for Valentine's Day as long as it came from my heart, and I got a gift receipt.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) February 12, 2020
-
My husband proposed two days after Valentine's day so that every year he could get me discounted flowers and chocolates on the anniversary instead of the holiday— ₵har🎷🐿️ (@shesatornado) February 15, 2019
-
For Valentine’s Day, I just want for my husband to find whatever it is that he’s looking for without my help— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) February 7, 2020
-
"You don't need to get me anything for Valentine's Day," I dared him.— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) February 13, 2018
-
Wife: I have to go to the store. Need anything?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 6, 2020
Me: I need a Valentine's Day card for you. Get something nice but not too pricey.
Wife: Yep
-
Picking out a Valentine's Day card is easy if you wait until the last minute when there are only 3 left, and 1 appears to be gently used.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 13, 2015
-
Nothing says it’s Valentine’s Day and I love you like burning all the pancakes and setting off the fire alarm at 6 o’clock in the morning.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) February 14, 2018
-
This Valentine’s Day, say the three little words she’s longing to hear: “You sleep in.”— SpacedMom (@copymama) February 10, 2018
-
For Valentine's Day my husband gave me a card that says I Love You, Stop Filling the Netflix Queue with Documentaries about Conjoined Twins.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) February 21, 2015
-
20 billion dollars is expected be spent on Valentine’s Day this year. 8.6 billion dollars of which will be spent at CVS by men on their way home from work.— eric (@ericsshadow) February 14, 2018
-
[Valentine’s Day]— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) January 28, 2020
Husband: These Reese’s hearts look weird. And why aren’t they wrapped?
Me: *flashback to carefully reshaping half-price Reese’s pumpkins into hearts* I guess they come like that now?
-
Sorry honey, I didn't get you anything for Valentine's Day.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) February 9, 2017
Wife: It's not until next week...
[one week later]
Sorry honey, I didn't...
-
This Valentine’s Day I’m going to let my husband pick tonight’s T.V. show, as long as it’s one of the four programs I watch.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 14, 2018
-
I’m still pretty mad that my wife’s Valentine’s Day card cost $6.99.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 16, 2018
-
Hope I can still get a reservation at someplace romantic where my wife and I can look at our phones on Valentine's Day.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 13, 2015
-
What wives want for Valentine's Day:— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 12, 2016
1st year: flowers
5th year: chocolate
10th year: jewelry
20th year: to be left the hell alone
-
Come on kids let’s all go to Home Depot and give mom a break— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 10, 2019
~Me every Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day