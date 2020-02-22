5 Films/TV Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar This Weekend

HuffPost India A still from Taj Mahal 1989

With streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar competing for our attention, it can be quite overwhelming to browse all of them to pick the perfect show for your weekend bingeing. To make matters easier, here’s our selection of shows that you can binge on this weekend. Taj Mahal 1989 - Netflix

One of the more underrated gems on Netflix - the streamer doesn’t appear to have marketed this the way it does some of its other shows - Taj Mahal 1989 is a consistently engaging drama that crisscrosses between multiple strands of narrative. From campus politics to domestic disquiet, the show paints a vivid, complex portrait of the aspirations and ambitions of small-town India, stripping it off romance or fake flavour, and depicting fully-realised characters. It also has a terrific performance by Neeraj Kabi and Sheeba Chaddha. Yeh Ballet - Netflix

Sooni Taraporevala is a director we need to see more of. In 2009, she made a charming little indie called Little Zizou and now she’s back with Netflix’s Yeh Ballet, produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur. The film charts the journey of two boys from Mumbai chawls who dream of making it big in the world of ballet. Exceptionally performed and firmly rooted in its milieu, Yeh Ballet is a delight and makes for the perfect weekend viewing. Zindagi In Short - Flipkart Originals

As rival Prime Video continues to grow, Flipkart too has joined the streaming boom. The e-tailer launched its first original - Zindagi In Short - an anthology of seven short films by a collective of fresh directors - Gautam Govind Sharma, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Punarvasu Naik, Vinay Chhawal, Vijayeta Kumar, Samrutika Panigrahi and Rakesh Sain. Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, the shorts have an interesting mix of stories, with Thappad being the most effective of them all and Chhaju ke Dahi Bhalle making a quietly profound political point. Hunters - Amazon Prime Video

If you want to scale up your weekend and dive into some violent, dark, revisionist drama, Hunters might just be the show for you. Produced by Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out), The sell is simple: a mysterious concentration-camp survivor leads a group of everyday folks to hunt down Nazis. If that doesn’t convince you, the fact that it has Al Pacino making his TV series debut should do the job. Wake ‘n’ Bake - Amazon Prime Video