Here's What Keanu Reeves Is Up To In 2020

He’s already delighted nerds with some of his projects for 2020, like a summer reprise as a goofy, loveable slacker in “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” the third instalment of the late ’80s/early ’90s movie series that finds the titular heroes as middle-aged dads. He’ll be appearing as Johnny Silverhand, a “rock star turned vigilante” with a bionic arm, in the video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” to be released in April. And he’ll play a sage named Sage made out of sage in the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie “Sponge on the Run,” due out in May.

So, what else does the New Year entail? Because we sadly don’t have access to the man itself, we had to turn to the next most reliable source: astrology. Reeves was born Sept. 2, 1964, making him a Virgo, the practical-minded and detail-oriented Earth sign that loves solving problems and supporting others. (This, of course, is assuming you don’t prescribe to the internet theory that he’s in fact immortal and ageless.) And luckily for him, Virgos are set to have a pretty positive new year, according to master astrologer Susan Miller, who told Fashion Week that “the people who are going to do the best this year are the Virgos.” The sign will find themselves at the right place at the right time,” she said. And this is especially significant in the realm of love, apparently: “Virgo has the best love aspects of the year. The very best of anybody. Virgo is having love, parties, and friendship.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Keanu Reeves with his rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Grant in L.A. in November. Regrettably, we don't have a reliable source for Grant's astrological sign, so we can't calculate their compatibility.