What Is Happening In Delhi? What You Need To Know About The Violence

The three-day long riots that engulfed northeast Delhi have resulted in a death toll that currently stands at 20 (including a policeman), public incredulousness that US President Donald Trump was in Delhi even as another part of the city literally burned, but failed to comment on it and questions about the silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After being criticised for tweeting about happiness classes in schools during rioting yesterday, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has asked for the army to be called in today. The Congress just held a press conference where Sonia Gandhi made a rare appearance and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

The Home Ministry said yesterday that there was no need for the army even as Delhi Police declared it did not have adequate forces to deal with the violence immediately.

Here are the headlines to help you catch up: