What Happened To The National Clean Air Plan?

After sustained pressure from both civil society and courts over the past few years, the Indian government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in January 2019. Now, one year later, in January 2020, there is progress reported on increasing the number of air quality monitoring stations. However, in terms of controlling pollution, progress has been slow, feel experts.

The central government had launched NCAP as a long-term, time-bound, national-level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem across India in a comprehensive manner, with targets 20-30 percent reduction in Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) and PM2.5 concentrations by 2024, keeping 2017 as the base year for the comparison of concentration.

However, when it was launched, it had come under heavy criticism for its targets not being legally binding.

“Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/2018. The city-specific action plans which include measures for strengthening the monitoring network, reducing vehicular/industrial emissions, increasing public awareness, etc. have been prepared and approved for ground implementation for all 102 non-attainment cities,” said India’s environment minister Prakash Javadekar while replying to a query in parliament in December 2019. Non-attainment cities are those which were found to be consistently violating the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) during the 2011-2015 period.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Javadekar, also said that for the “cities with million-plus population and PM10 concentration more than 90µg/m³,” the ministry has “earmarked Rs 100 million (Rs 10 crore) in the current year for various components” such as installation and commissioning of continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems, creating green buffer zone along the roads, mechanical street sweepers, mobile enforcement units, water sprinklers, public awareness and capacity building activities.

“For the cities with population less than 500,000, funds of Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakhs) per city has been allocated and for cities with a population of 500,000-one million, Rs 2 million (Rs. 20 lakhs) per city has been allocated,” said Javadekar.

Under the NCAP, at state level, a steering committee that is headed by the chief secretary, a monitoring committee headed by principal secretary (environment) and an implementation committee headed by either district magistrate or commissioner of the municipal corporation have been constituted for implementation and monitoring of the city-specific action plans to reduce air pollution.

Explaining further, an official of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said it is only the first year of the plan.

“Things are moving slowly as all the basics are being put in place. Once the allocation is done for all cities and the technology solutions are finalised, the work will get streamlined,” said the MoEFCC official, wishing anonymity.

Efforts to combat air pollution need to be scaled up

Though the government claims it has been doing its part to control the pollution by looking at long term solutions, the central and state governments once again came under the scanner in the winter season of 2019 when the air quality in Delhi and adjoining regions crossed emergency levels.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India had pulled up the central and state governments for failing to control air pollution due to stubble burning. It had asked governments if they feel ashamed that people are no longer safe even in their houses. The court had even asked if it is feasible to shift to hydrogen-based fuels to check air pollution.