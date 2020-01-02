What Are The Best Mutual Funds To Invest In 2020?

undefined undefined via Getty Images Image of Currency and coins with growth concept

As the New Year comes close, finance newspapers and media channels are awash with expert analysts and mutual fund advisors writing and talking about the best mutual fund portfolios for the new year. And like a herd of sheep, we toe the line and make the changes to our mutual fund schemes because they know best. But do they? Let’s be honest; no one can predict which stock or which mutual fund is going to be the best performer whether for the next 1 year or next 5 years. We all have our theories and biases but they don’t come with a 100% money back guarantee if we’re wrong simply because investing does not come with guarantees. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. Let me quote the famed investor Benjamin Graham here, “In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” Complicated? No. It just means that the market is quite irrational in the short term and is similar to outcomes of a popularity contest – think election outcomes based on what’s popular then; but in the long run, the market ignores this noise and gains in value based on how well the economy and companies actually do. So, in the short run, no one knows and it’s best to not try and assume that you know either.

But we still resort to the simplest way to choose a fund - performance. We check what the fund has done in 1 year; that’s the short run. If we’ve been reading up, we say that 1 year is too short and we should look at a longer period of 3 years and 5 years. Or we rely on those star ratings which just look at the past performance anyway. And then, the fund you choose falls out of this elite ranking just when you invest in it. But you wait; the performance does not pick up and you finally sell it. Suddenly, it starts to do well and you end up tearing your hair out. Ta da, your performance is now worse than what the market has delivered.

