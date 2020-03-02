A Night Of Panic In Delhi Amid Rumours Of Violence, Police Dismisses Reports Of Tension

Panic spread through parts of west and southeast Delhi on Sunday evening following rumours of violence, even as the Delhi Police and AAP leaders denied any incident and appealed for calm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations—Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada—without providing a reason. The stations were later reopened

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Shopkeepers downed shutters and people rushed to reach home early in several areas including Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri and Khyala in west Delhi, News18 reported.

Joint CP (Western Range) Shalini Singh told Indian Express the rumours had begun after a team from Khyala police station went to raid a gambling racket in plainclothes during which 25 people managed to escape and cops started chasing them.

Times of India reports that WhatsApp groups of Resident Welfare Associations were buzzing with forwarded messages of “riots” breaking out.

Soon, the Delhi Police began putting out statements saying there was no truth to the rumours and appealed for peace.