West Bengal Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30; Death Toll At 405

NurPhoto via Getty Images A woman's temperature is checked at a shopping mall in Kolkata on June 8, 2020.

West Bengal on Monday reported 426 new Covid-19 cases in the state and nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the state bulletin said.

The Mamata Banerjee government decided to extend lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

Meanwhile, 50 workers of the NDRF who were involved in cyclone Amphan rescue operations tested positive.

4,743 active cases

West Bengal now has a total of 8,613 cases and 4,743 active cases. The death toll in the state stood at 405, according to the state government bulletin.

West Bengal finally decided to include the death of 72 Covid-19 positive patients in its tally, while their deaths had been categorised as “co-morbid” deaths earlier.

The bulletin said that 3,465 people had so far been discharged after recovery.

The state has so far carried out 2,80,098 tests.