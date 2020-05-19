West Bengal Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Announced; Mamata Says Modi's Economic Package Is 'Nothing'

West Bengal said in its daily bulletin on Monday that six more Covid-19 patients had died and that 148 more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced lockdown 4.0 guidelines with a slew of relaxations.

She took on the Narendra Modi government calling its special economic package “oshwodimbo” and “kanchkola” that literally translate to horse eggs and raw bananas.

While two special trains arrived in Bengal from Bengaluru and Haridwar on Monday, Banerjee said that her government will request for 120 more trains to bring back migrant workers from other states.

1,575 active cases in Bengal

West Bengal on Monday put the death in the state at 172, without counting the deaths of 72 Covid-19 patients who had co-morbidities.

Five of those who died were from Kolkata, while one of them was from the South 24 Parganas.

The union health ministry put the death toll in Bengal at 244 — counting the deaths of those who had co-morbidities.

The bulletin said that 148 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state — 61 in Kolkata, 28 in Howrah, 26 in North 24 Parganas, 10 in South 24 Parganas, nine in Malda, four in Birbhum, two each in Nadia and North Dinajpur districts, and one each in West Burdwan, East Burdwan and East Medinipur.

The state government said in its bulletin that at least 47 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases to 1,575.

The government said that 1,006 people had recovered so far.

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines

The Mamata Banerjee in Bengal announced on Monday that the state would extend the lockdown till May 3, but would not impose night curfew as imposed by the Centre.

PTI quoted Banerjee as saying, “We will not officially declare night curfew because people are already under a lot of stress. We don’t want to increase their sufferings. But we will request people not to venture out of their homes between 7 pm and 7 am, or else, the police would take action.”

However, Banerjee said that if police can take action on big gatherings after 7 pm, reported Anandabazar Patrika.

The report said that areas in the state would be divided into three categories — a) affected zone, b) buffer zone and c) clean zone.

Here are the measures of relaxations announced by the state:

— From May 21, except for containment A areas, small, medium and large offices can open.

— Offices inside malls can also open from May 21.

— Private offices can open with 50% capacity from May 21.

— Inter-district bus services will start on May 21.

— Street vendors, salon and parlour owners would be allowed to reopen the shops from May 21. NDTV reported that salons and parlours have been asked to maintain social distancing norms, disinfect tools and sanitise premises or risk closure.

— Sports can also be played from May 21, but without an audience.

— Hawkers’ markets can open from May 27. PTI quoted Banerjee as saying, “The home secretary, municipality secretaries and police will come up with a plan before May 27 regarding reopening of hawkers’ markets on the odd-even basis. Social distancing, masks, gloves are compulsory and all the markets will be sanitized.”

— Autorickshaws can also resume operations from May 27, but with no more than two passengers.

— Restaurants will continue to remain closed.