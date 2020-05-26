West Bengal Covid-19 Update: 6 More Deaths, Active Cases At 2,124

NurPhoto via Getty Images People buy vegetables from a market in Kolkata after the government eased lockdown on May 25, 2020.

West Bengal on Monday reported 149 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths even as the state came to term with the devastation left by Cyclone Amphan. According to the state bulletin, the death toll without counting the 72 Covid-19 positive patients was at 206. However, the Union health ministry put it at 278, counting those 72 deaths. 2,124 active cases The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Bengal rose 3,816. The number of active cases was at 2,124. The total number of patients discharged in the state rose to 1,414 after 75 people were discharged on Monday, the bulletin said. The recovery rate in the state according to numbers shared by the government was 37.05%. PTI reported that of the 149 new cases, 34 were reported in Malda district, followed by 28 in Kolkata, 14 in North Parganas, 13 each in Howrah and North Dinajpur, 10 in East Medinipur, seven in West Burdwan, five in Murshidabad, four in South 24 Parganas, three in East Burdwan, two each in Darjeeling and Birbhum, and one case each was reported in South Dinajpur and Nadia, the bulletin said. So far, 1,48,049 have been tested in Bengal and the positivity rate, reported by the state government was at 2.58%.