2 More Die Of COVID-19 In West Bengal; State Begins Search For 73 Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Women wearing masks on the streets of Kolkata during the nationwide lockdown.

Two more coronavirus deaths in West Bengal, one on Tuesday night and the second on Wednesday morning, has taken the death toll in the state to 6.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has begun to trace the 73 people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state right now is 34.

A 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, said health department officials said.

Reports suggest the man had diabetes and other kidney related ailments.

Anandabazaar.com reported that the man was admitted in a private hospital on March 26 with fever, cough and cold and later had to be put on a ventilator.

He had no international travel history.

Another 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night, PTI reported.

“We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus,” the report quoted a health department official as saying.

Reports said family of both the deceased have been put on quarantine.