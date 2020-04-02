West Bengal Doc Demands Protective Gear For Docs Fighting Coronavirus, Gets Police Harassment Instead

Courtesy Indranil Khan Indranil Khan, an oncologist in West Bengal, was detained for 16 hours after he posted about the lack of personal protective gear available to doctors treating coronavirus patients.

NEW DELHI — On Wednesday night, Indranil Khan, an oncologist who has embarrassed the West Bengal government over the shortage of protective gear for doctors responding to the coronavirus outbreak, was stuck at a police station in a suburb of Kolkata, pleading with the police to return his mobile phone.

It had been close to 12 hours since the Kolkata High Court had directed the police to return Khan’s mobile phone to him, and four hours since he had arrived at the Maheshtala police station, but he was still waiting.

“The harassment continues,” he told HuffPost India over the phone. “My mobile phone is my only means of communication with my critically ill cancer patients. Their chemotherapy radiation therapy is getting delayed. Those who are having emergency health issues aren’t even able to reach me.”

On 28 March, Khan, who has been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), published a Facebook post where he said, “Dear Govt of West Bengal, Fighting Coronavirus is not a joke. Sending your doctors to fight COVID-19 in raincoats instead of PPE is akin to sending your soldiers to guard borders with lathis instead of guns.” The Facebook post also had photographs, which Khan says showed doctors in raincoats.

Shortly after he had posted on Facebook, Khan tweeted the same images and wrote, “Welcome to India’s #RainCoatDoctors fighting #Covid19 in West Bengal govt hospitals.” “Asked to wear #raincoats & substandard #masks instead of #PPE, these are frontline medical workers fighting #Coronavirus in WB,” he wrote.

Like many other nations, some far more developed, India is facing an acute shortage of gear and equipment to protect its healthcare workers from contracting the virus. India’s Health Ministry tweeted on Monday that currently, only 3.34 lakh PPE coveralls are available in hospitals across the country, and another three lakh donated coveralls would be received from abroad by 4 April. The Times of India reported the same day that government hospitals that have requested more gear have been asked to wait about a month for delivery.

Reuters reported on 31 March that junior doctors at Kolkata’s Covid-19 treatment facility, Beliaghata Infectious Disease Hospital, had been given plastic raincoats to examine patients.

On 29 March, almost 24 hours after Khan had tweeted, the West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare replied with this message: “Dear Doctor Khan, thank you for highlighting this matter. We are taking immediate steps to not only reject any defective or substandard piece (that does not conform to the Health Department’s approved sample), but also supply the PPE of microfiber variety subject to availability.”

Sumit Gupta, Joint Secretary in the Health Department, replied with this message: “The supplier has been asked to replace these pieces forthwith. The set shown in the pic is not as per the sample approved by the Health Department. We have zero tolerance on the aspect of quality/ standards not being met.”

West Bengal has 37 COVID-19 cases but there is some confusion as to whether there have been three or seven fatalities. There are now 1,834 cases in India and 41 deaths.