Third Coronavirus Death In West Bengal, Family Of One Victim Alleges Negligence

NurPhoto via Getty Images A ESI Hospital worker cycles on a deserted Howrah Bridge during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Kolkata on March 30,2020.

West Bengal recorded its third coronavirus death late on Monday at a district hospital in Howrah. This was the second death of the day, after a woman from Kalimpong died in the morning. So far, 25 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The first death in West Bengal was that of a 57-year-old man last Monday. As the state prepares to deal with more cases, Mamata Banerjee has said there is no question of relaxing the lockdown. The family of the woman from Kalimpong alleged on Monday that the authorities had failed to isolate those who came in contact with her, but other reports suggest that they were later put in quarantine. While the lockdown won’t be relaxed, in a surprising move, the government has has allowed sweetshops to remain open for four hours a day, citing “wastage of milk”. Third death in Bengal Reports say a 48-year-old woman admitted to the Howrah District Hospital died last evening. Indian Today reported that the woman, who had no international travel history, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with fever, cough and breathing trouble. The India Today report said she tested positive and Anandabazar.com reported that her swab was sent to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata for a test. She died before the results came in.

Woman’s family alleges gross negligence The family of the second victim has alleged that while several of them were in contact with her and had sore throats, no tests were done on them. The woman’s niece said in a Facebook live video that doctors have delayed their tests, and that many members of the family had not even been isolated. Shrishti Sitaria Singh said in the video that only some members of the family were brought from Kalimpong to a hospital in Jalpaiguri and that they were kept in bad conditions, mostly without food. When the food was provided, it wasn’t edible. A photo Singh put up on her Facebook page showed the food her relatives were allegedly provided—packets of milk (which usually needs to be boiled), a packet of bread and overripe bananas. She said they even had to drink tap water.

In the video recorded on Monday Singh said, “Me and my husband were on the phone through the night trying to tell people who had come in contact with us. We are concerned and we thought all of us should get tested but nothing like that happened.”