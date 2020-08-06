West Bengal Sees Record Spikes In Covid Cases And Deaths In 5 Days Of August

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Kolkata police screen commuters at Central Avenue during a lockdown in the state to curb Covid-19 on August 5, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

The West Bengal government has imposed lockdowns through the month of August and also in the last week of July, but this has not yet brought down the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The state saw highest single-day spikes of Covid-19 cases on four days and highest spike in the number of deaths on all days of August, so far. On August 5, it recorded 2,816 fresh Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths. On August 4, it recorded 2,752 fresh Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths. On August 3, it recorded 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths. On August 2, it recorded 2,739 fresh Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths. On August 1, it recorded 2,598 fresh Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths. These numbers are higher than any spike recorded in previous months.