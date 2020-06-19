Active Coronavirus Cases In West Bengal At 5,216; Govt Urges Private Hospitals To Not Burden Patients With Extra Costs

DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images A police personnel adjusts a facemask on a motorist near a contained area after some residents allegedly tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Siliguri on June 17, 2020.

West Bengal on Thursday reported 435 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, while 12 more people died of the disease. The total number of coronavirus cases that have been reported from Bengal stand at 12,735 and the death toll is at 518.

However the number of active cases reduced because of high number of recoveries and it now stands at 5,216. So far 7,001 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the state after recovery.

Even as Bengal worked to bring down Covid-19 numbers, a market in Burdwan was shut down after the virus spread from there. A protest by fishermen in Purba Medinipur’s Petuaghat Fishing Harbour flouted social distancing norms.

The West Bengal government has meanwhile directed private hospitals to refrain from charging extra costs from Covid patients.

Here are the updates from today:

Station Bazar in Durgapur shutdown

The Station Bazar in Durgapur in the West Burdwan district was shut down after the owner of a garment store and five members of his family tested positive for Covid-19.

The Telegraph reported that 30 employees of the shop who came in contact with the owner and his son, have undergone tests and have been asked to quarantine at home.

The report said the man had visited Gujarat and the market was shut down a week after he tested positive.