West Bengal Govt Yet To Announce Relaxations For Green, Orange Zones; Migrant Workers Begin Journey Home

NurPhoto via Getty Images A deserted street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata, India , 03 May, 2020.

The death toll in West Bengal, according to official statements from the government, rose to 50 on Sunday with two more deaths.

The government said that 41 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

PTI reported that till Sunday afternoon there were 927 coronavirus cases in West Bengal, with 663 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre is sending yet another team to Kolkata that will be deployed there.

In a relief for migrant workers, 2,500 will begin their journey from Rajasthan and Kerala today.

Centre concerned about Kolkata

Reports suggest, that after the initial visit by a central team, the Union government is concerned about 20 districts across India and Kolkata is one of them.

A press release from the Union health ministry said, “As many as twenty (20) Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.”

The release said these teams will “support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities. The teams shall assist the State Governments.”

So far, teams being sent by the Modi government has not gone down well with chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has harshly criticised the move.

The previous teams were made to wait for two days in Bengal when they had arrived last month.

Anandabazar Patrika reported that head of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health Madhumita Dobe and public health expert Leena Bandyopadhyay are part of the team that will be deployed in West Bengal.

Some of the other districts include Delhi (South East), Delhi (Central), Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra and Lucknow.