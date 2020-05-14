West Bengal Coronavirus Active Cases At 1,381; Mamata Calls Modi's Economic Package 'Zero, Zero, Zero'

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A passenger is thermal screened at the Howrah Junction Railway Station on May 12, 2020 in Kolkata after Indian Railways resumed services partially.

West Bengal on Wednesday saw nine more people die of Covid-19 while thete were 117 new cases reported in the state. The state government in its bulletin said that the recovery rate in the state had gone up to 30% Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called Narendra Modi government’s economic package a “big zero” and announced a new scheme to help the rural economy in the state. The state also launched a survey to observe Covid-19 patterns in the state. Meanwhile, opposition BJP slammed Banerjee for her remarks on the Centre’s economic package claiming she made the comments because the money will reportedly reach beneficiaries directly. Death toll at 207 The Union health ministry put the death toll in West Bengal at 207 after nine more deaths were reported in the state. This was including the deaths of 72 people, who the government said died of co-morbidities. The state government put the death toll at 135, without counting the 72 deaths. PTI reported that Kolkata reported five deaths, Howrah reported two and orth 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas reported one each. The government bulletin said that number of active cases in the state was at 1,381 and the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state rose to 2,290 after 117 new cases were reported.

Rise in recovery rate The government bulletin said that 90 Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate in the state to 30.66%. The bulletin said that 702 patients in total had recovered so far in the state. The Telegraph quoted a minister, who was not named, as saying, “Our key takeaways are the steadily rising number of cured cases and the recovery rate, the improvement in testing stats and the falling positive confirmation rate, which is now 3.97 per cent from the 4.6 per cent on April 30.” Sentinel survey The West Bengal government announced a survey that will study the pattern of Covid-19 in the state to tackle the spread of the disease. Banerjee was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, “We are the first state to conduct the survey. It will help us prepare a plan to deal with the spread of the disease.” The report said that the government decision was keeping in mind the massive in flow of migrant workers who will be coming in from other states. A senior government official, who was not named, told The Telegraph that this will help the state identify and prepare for the challenges it is likely to face because of the movement of those who had been stranded.

