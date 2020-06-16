Coronavirus In West Bengal: Active Cases Reduce For Second Day In A Row; Mamata Not On List Of Speakers In Modi Meet

The number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal dropped for second day in a row with 407 people testing positive for the disease in the state on Monday.

The bulletin by the state government said that 10 more people died of the disease.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the chief ministers today, Mamata Banerjee isn’t on the list of those who will speak. This has created a row in Bengal with even opposition parties questioning the government.

The state questioned the Union aviation ministry after two Bengal residents, who had tested positive for Covid-19, returned from Chennai on a flight.

5,515 active cases

The number of active cases in West Bengal reduced from 5,693 on Saturday to 5,552 on Sunday and further reduced to 5,515 on Monday.

The death toll in the state rose to 485 and the total number of cases reported from the state rose to 11,494.

The state bulletin said that a total of 5,494 people had been discharged.

West Bengal has so far carried out 3,43,242 tests for Covid-19.

On the number of active cases reducing, a Bengal minister who was not named, told The Telegraph, “Over the past couple of days, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Cooch Behar and Calcutta contributed in large numbers to the recoveries. Between them, the five districts had 831 recoveries these two days.”