West Bengal Active Coronavirus Cases At 1,714 As Mamata Says Amphan A Bigger Crisis

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A woman gestures at her mother upon her arrival at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from Bangladesh under the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation initiative, on May 18, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

West Bengal reported three more Covid-19 deaths and 142 new patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in the state.

In Kolkata alone 5,000 people were moved to shelter homes because of the cyclone, and were handed over masks and maintained social distancing norms.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the destruction left by cyclone Amphan was much larger than the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

“We are facing greater damage and devastation than the CoVID-19,” Banerjee said.

Her remarks come even as the state’s handling of the pandemic has been criticised from all quarters.

Meanwhile, shops and other businesses opened from today, after the government had announced relaxations for them on Monday.

1,714 active cases

With the 142 fresh cases being announced in the bulletin on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state rose to 1,714. The total number of cases reported from the state added up to 3,103.