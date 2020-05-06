Union Health Ministry Puts West Bengal Coronavirus Death Toll At 140, 4th Highest In The Country

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A child receives food during a meal distribution in Kolkata's College Street on May 4, 2020.

After weeks of confusion over the death toll from Covid-19 in West Bengal, the Union health ministry has officially put it at 140.

This means Bengal has the fourth highest death toll in India, after Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This also means what the inter-ministerial team had suggested was correct — Bengal’s death rate is the highest in the country.

According to the Union health ministry there were 1,344 confirmed cases in the state. The West Bengal government said that of the 1,344 there were 940 active cases.

Death toll controversy

While the Centre has counted the death toll at 140, the Mamata Banerjee government continued to say, according to The Telegraph, that the death toll “directly from Covid-19” was at 68.

The state government, however, for the first time listed in its bulletin “deaths due to co-morbidities” on Tuesday, still refusing to count it in the total death toll in the state. The bulletin put the number at 72.

The state government had a bizarre response when asked about the high death rate in the state, as alleged by the inter ministerial team.

The Telegraph quoted home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay as saying,“What is being hinted at, on social and mainstream media sometimes, that after testing positive, why are the number of deaths in Bengal on the higher side... If this is the point… more positive cases you test, lesser will be the mortality rate.”