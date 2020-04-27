The Obvious Problem With West Bengal’s Coronavirus Death Toll

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee waves as she delivers a speech from her car in Kolkata on April 23, 2020.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Mamata Banerjee government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in West Bengal has come under the scanner, with political blamegames, allegations of low testing and a confusion over numbers—of these, one of the most contentious issues has been the death toll in the state.

According to a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday, 20 people have died till now of COVID-19 in West Bengal. This is up from 18 announced on Friday.

However, a five-member panel that the West Bengal government had set up earlier in April said on Friday that there were 57 “COVID-19 linked deaths” in the state—of these 39 had co-morbidities, so the government maintained the same day that the number of deaths “directly related to the coronavirus” was 18.

If West Bengal actually reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19, it would be behind only Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in terms of the death toll.

Why is this a problem?

The West Bengal government has repeatedly insisted that the 39 people in question have died because of the other underlying diseases they already had, not because of COVID-19.

Apurva Chandra, who is leading an inter-ministerial team of the Union government on a Bengal visit to oversee how the state is handling the pandemic, has written a letter to state secretary Rajiva Sinha asking for an explanation on how they were declaring COVID-19 deaths.

News18 quoted Chandra as saying in the letter, “The principal health secretary on April 23 gave some reasons for the establishment of the committee of doctors and also mentioned that if a COVID patient dies in a road accident, he cannot be said to have died of COVID. The IMCT (Inter-Ministerial Central Team) did not find the reason convincing as there is no comparison between a road death and a death in a hospital due to disease.”